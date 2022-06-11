State agency installs mobile surveillance systems on road projects in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has installed mobile surveillance systems in areas where road infrastructure projects are being implemented, Azernews reports per the State Automobile Roads Agency.

The highly accurate device is assembled on a mobile trailer, which enables it to be connected to any car and be transported anywhere.

The implementation of road projects is monitored online using a customized application on a monitor or mobile phone. It is possible to watch a video covering an area of 500 meters for 24 hours a day using the electricity provided by solar panels.

Two fixed and one moving cameras offer online monitoring in all-weather conditions, storing all records taken from various angles and distances in the device's memory for a long time.

In addition to regular on-site control by the agency's management, the Mobile Surveillance System enables online monitoring of construction activities at any time and from any location for their speedy, safe, and timely completion, as well as in line with the construction norms and rules.

Currently, such mobile surveillance systems are installed on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha, Fuzuli-Agdam, Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala and Baku-Guba-Russian Federation highways to control the construction process.

In the near future, such a system is planned to be installed on the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway, as well as in areas where other major road projects are being implemented.

The Azerbaijan State Agency for Automobile Roads is aiming to enhance project management based on a concept created in response to new challenges. The agency continues to expand the application of new information technologies in management for more flexible and purposeful implementation of activities.

The agency recently built the Roads Information System in order to enhance digital management, optimize and digitalize internal management processes, and provide flexible and effective service.



