Azerbaijan prepares Job Platform for Karabakh project

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani State Employment Agency Board Chairman Mustafa Abbasbayli has said that the work is underway on preparing a Job Platform for Karabakh project.

He made the remarks during a press conference on the employment of veterans of the 2020 Second Karabakh War and the social support provided to them, Azernews reports.

“The issue of employment in the liberated territories is being considered. Special attention will be paid to the employment of veterans,” he said.

Moreover, he also added that the employment record requirement for Azerbaijani employers will be abolished after their full digitalization.

Underlining the complexity of the digitalization of labor books, Abbasbayli noted that it is scheduled to fully develop the subsystem of labor relations and employment until the end of 2022.

“The subsystem improvement doesn't mean the liquidation of employment records. Once the upgrade is done, data up to 2006 will also be digitalized. The process may be totally completed by the end of 2022 or early next year,” he said.

It should be noted that the Labor and Social Security Ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the war.

Social support measures taken by the ministry covered more than 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.