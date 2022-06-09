Azerbaijan confirms 15 more COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 15 new COVID-19 cases, 7 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,847 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,070 of them have recovered, and 9,714 people have died. Currently, 63 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,988 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,916,588 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,909 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 9.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 326 citizens, the second dose to 182, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,243 citizens. Some 158 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,739,858 vaccine doses were administered, 5,350,230 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,850,522 people - the second dose, 3,291,960 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,146 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.