Azerbaijan confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

Azerbaijan has detected two new COVID-19 cases, one patient has recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,810 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,042 of them have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 55 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,833 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,909,386 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 18 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into one citizen, the second dose to one, while the third dose and the next doses to 15 citizens. One citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,733,837 vaccine doses were administered, 5,349,326 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,849,965 people - the second dose, 3,287,895 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,651 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.