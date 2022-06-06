06.06.2022
12:35
05 June 2022 [19:37]
Passenger bus falls into ravine in Azerbaijani Shaki
05 June 2022 [19:14]
11 people hospitalized in connection with bus accident in Shaki - TABIB
05 June 2022 [18:35]
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
05 June 2022 [18:10]
Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery
04 June 2022 [22:48]
Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries
04 June 2022 [22:10]
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
03 June 2022 [17:15]
Mud volcanoes - Azerbaijan's greatest natural wonders
03 June 2022 [17:12]
Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries
03 June 2022 [17:01]
Azerbaijan repatriates 13 citizens from Iraq, Syria
