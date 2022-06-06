Passenger bus falls into ravine in Azerbaijani Shaki

By Trend





The hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations "112" received information that the passenger bus "Isuzu" fell into a ravine in Shaki and the help of rescuers is required, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The relevant rescue units of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations removed the driver and 22 passengers who received various injuries from the car and handed them over to the relevant authorities.

Additional information will be provided later.



