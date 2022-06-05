Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 2,069 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 285 citizens, the second dose to 218, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,386 citizens. Some 180 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,732,275 vaccine doses were administered, 5,349,130 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,849,817 people - the second dose, 3,286,801 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,527 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.