Country registers 11 new COVID-19 case, 10 recoveries

By Azernews

Azerbaijan registered 11 new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports with the reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Some 10 patients have recovered and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,778 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 783,017 patients have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 48 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 3,948 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,898,425 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,726,166 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 2,720 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.