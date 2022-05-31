Azerbaijan confirms 8 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected eight new COVID-19 cases, nine patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,767 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,007 of them have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 47 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,192 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,894,477 tests have been conducted so far.