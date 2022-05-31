Parliament passes bill on execution of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2021

By Azernews

The Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) has adopted a bill on the execution of the state budget for 2021 at a parliamentary session on May 31, Azernews reports.

Last year, the state budget revenues amounted to AZN 26.3 billion ($15.4bn) which is 3.8 percent more than the approved forecast. Meanwhile, state budget expenditures amounted to AZN 27.4 billion ($16.1bn), which is 3.9 percent less than the forecast.

The state budget deficit amounted to AZN 1 billion ($600m), which is 67.1 percent less than the approved forecast.

The bill was put to a vote after discussions and adopted in the first reading.

Earlier, it was reported that some AZN48.9 million ($28.7m) were allocated from the Azerbaijani President’s Reserve Fund for the reconstruction of cities destroyed by the Armenian aggression in 2021. In addition, AZN 12.2 million ($7.1m) was spent to undo the damage caused to the civilian population as a result of the Armenian aggression. Furthermore, a total of AZN25 million ($14.7) were allocated for the development of master plans for the liberated cities. Thus, in 2021, out of AZN2.2 billion ($1.3bn) envisaged in the budget for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories, AZN 2.17 billion ($1.2bn), or 99 percent of the total volume, was spent.

Moreover, Azerbaijan spent AZN807 million ($474.7m) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over AZN 4.5 billion ($2.6BN) were allocated for the defense and national security, which is AZN787 million ($462.9m) or 21 percent more than in 2020.

Additionally, some AZN454.8 million ($267.5m) were allocated to finance activities related to ensuring food security last year.