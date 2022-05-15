Azerbaijan confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases, 8 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected five new COVID-19 cases, 8 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,673 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,912 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 52 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,548 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,853,222 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 2,896 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 272 citizens, the second dose to 254, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,112 citizens. Some 258 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,687,648 vaccine doses were administered, 5,343,839 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,844,047 people - the second dose, 3,256,620 people - the third dose and the next doses.