Breakneck road construction projects in the pipeline in liberated lands to reshape regional transport network

By Azernews

The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (the Zangazur corridor), of which the foundation was laid by the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents, is underway, Azernews reports per the State Agency of Automobile Roads.

The highway starts from Fuzuli region’s Ahmadbayli village and is being constructed in line with the first technical degree. The first 77 km of the road will compromise six lanes with the remaining 46.6 km with four lanes. The width of the roadbed is 29.5 and 21.5 meters depending on the number of the traffic lanes.

Under the project, three tunnels with a total length of six kilometers, called T1, T2, and T3, are being built along the road.

The drilling has already been completed on the 1,019-meter-long T1 tunnel, and concrete work is currently underway. The drilling has been carried out in 450 meters-section of the T2 tunnel, which is 1,810 meters long, and in the 500-meter section of the 3,171-meter-long one, that is, the T3 tunnel. Currently, the drilling in the tunnels is being carried out by blasting and breaking methods. At the same time, parts of rocky soils are being removed.

Furthermore, the construction of 15 road bridges, five overpasses, and 54 underpasses along the 123.6-kilometer-long Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agband highway is planned. Currently, 14 bridges, three overpasses, and 38 underpasses are under construction.

The construction of 306 circular pipes and 120 rectangular water crossings have been completed in order to ensure water transfer. The construction of 15 out of 60 emergency crossings for communication lines also has been finished, and the construction of six crossings is underway.

Moreover, earthworks are being carried out on the first 110 km of the highway. Thus, the widening and profiling of the road and the construction of a new landfill are being implemented in accordance with the first technical degree. In parallel, the asphalt pavement is being built, as well.

The construction is being carried out under the direct supervision of the Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads in keeping with the construction norms and rules, and it is planned to be completed in 2024.

The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agband highway is part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor and is of great importance in terms of connecting Zangilan with other Azerbaijani regions, including Nakhchivan.

The establishment of the Zangazur corridor will help reinvigorate the South Caucasus road network. The corridor will also enable the construction of a railway line between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as access to Iranian railways. At the same time, the Zangazur corridor will feature a motorway system in addition to trains. So, the creation of this corridor will also allow the opening of a road connection.

The Zangazur corridor and other transit transport corridors provided by Azerbaijan will reshape the region's transportation map. To put it differently, the new transport infrastructure will gain international status and become a route that Asian and Pacific countries can use.

The corridor will connect Azerbaijan's main territory with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as Turkey, and will provide new prospects for the Turkic world as a whole. The corridor is of fundamental importance in restoring peace, security, and cooperation in the South Caucasus.