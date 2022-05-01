Azerbaijan confirms 16 more COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 16 new COVID-19 cases, 20 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,578 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,781 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 88 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,856 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,817,342 tests have been conducted so far.