Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected four new COVID-19 cases, 17 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,562 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,761 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 92 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,104 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,814,486 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 4,092 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 415 citizens, the second dose to 418, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,947 citizens. Some 312 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,649,741 vaccine doses were administered, 5,339,638 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,840,220 people - the second dose, 3,229,389 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 240,079 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.