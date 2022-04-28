Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 13 new COVID-19 cases, 19 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,534 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,694 of them have recovered, and 9,708 people have died. Currently, 132 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,079 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,805,563 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 4,426 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 27.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 491 citizens, the second dose to 318, while the third dose and the next doses to 3,355 citizens. Some 262 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,637,172 vaccine doses were administered, 5,338,790 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,839,152 people - the second dose, 3,220,043 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 239,187 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.