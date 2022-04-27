Removal of all COVID-19 restrictions in Azerbaijan depends on epidemiological situation - minister

By Trend

Despite the fact that the mask mandate in Azerbaijan will be dropped from May 1, people must remain vigilant as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

He recommended the use of face masks in crowded places and indoors.

"The removal of remaining COVID-19 restrictions depends on the epidemiological situation. Because lifting all restrictions at once can lead to a sharp increase in the rate of coronavirus infections. The main indicators are the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. As a result of the successful vaccination campaign and the anti-epidemiological measures, the situation in Azerbaijan can be described as stable. But we must stay vigilant in any situation," Musayev said.