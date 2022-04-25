Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected six new COVID-19 cases, four patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,502 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,650 of them have recovered, and 9,707 people have died. Currently, 145 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,400 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,797,352 tests have been conducted so far.

