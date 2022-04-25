Azerbaijan records no cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected no cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children, the Ministry of Health, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, and the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cases of the virus have so far been identified in 11 countries.

The health structures of the country conducted research on the above-mentioned virus and recorded no cases of infection among children.