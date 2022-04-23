Azerbaijan confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases, 13 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,476 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,634 of them have recovered, and 9,707 people have died. Currently, 135 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,403 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,792,132 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 4,363 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 23.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 478 citizens, the second dose to 230, while the third dose and the next doses to 3,346 citizens. Some 309 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,623,719 vaccine doses were administered, 5,337,184 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,838,229 people - the second dose, 3,210,006 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 238,300 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.



