Azerbaijan's Central Bank gets new board member

Taleh Kazimov has been appointed as a member of the Board of Azerbaijan's Central Bank.

The decision to appoint Taleh Kazimov to the Central Bank's Board of Directors was discussed in the Azerbaijani parliament's (Milli Majlis) plenary session. The document was put to a vote and adopted after discussion.

At the same time, the parliament discussed the draft resolution on the release of Elman Rustamov from the post of a member of the Board of the Central Bank. The document was put to a vote and adopted.

A regular plenary session of Azerbaijan's parliament began on April 12. The following items were on the agenda for the session's parliamentary debates:

-draft resolution on the dismissal of Elman Rustamov from the post of a member of the Board of the Central Bank;

-draft resolution on the appointment of Taleh Kazimov to the position of a member of the Board of the Central Bank;

-draft bill on the approval of the memorandum of understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia on the exercises of the special forces "Caucasian Eagle";

-draft bill "On food security" (second reading);

-draft bill on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan (second reading);

-draft bill on amendments to the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (first reading).