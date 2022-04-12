Azerbaijan to ease some COVID restrictions

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

A number of COVID restrictions may be lifted in Azerbaijan, local media has reported.

Although Azerbaijan has taken some measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, some decisions are still in place.

The recent decline in COVID cases and the successful continuation of vaccination in the country also raises the question of lifting some of the bans.

MP Mushfig Mammadli, a member of the parliamentary health committee, said that the government can easily lift the requirement on wearing masks, as well as a number of restrictions, as the current situation requires.

The recent decline in infection rates and the number of active patients has led to the lifting of a number of restrictions, he added.

According to Mammadli, taking into account the initial measures carried out in Azerbaijan regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the vaccination process in the world, some restrictions are expected to be lifted in the coming days, in particular, the requirement of wearing masks.

Azerbaijan registered 16 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 11.

Some 19 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,253 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,351 patients have recovered, and 9,703 people have died. Currently, 199 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 2,624 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,746,085 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,549,308 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens.

Azerbaijan is taking effective measures in the fight against coronavirus, and four types of COVID-19 vaccines out of nine existing have been imported to Azerbaijan.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2021, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.