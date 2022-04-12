Preparations ongoing for first auction for sale of Karabakh horses in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Several horses of the Karabakh breed are planned to put up for auction in Azerbaijan’s Gobustan Demonstration Cattle Breeding Complex, for the first time, Trend reports.

Both local and foreign entrepreneurs and farmers can take part in the auction, which will be held on April 15, 2022. The selected horses will be put up for auction, the sale will be carried out in accordance with the auction format. Participants will be provided with information about Karabakh horses during the auction. The sale will be processed in accordance with the final price, the animals will be insured.

Preparations are underway for the sale of six horses, as of now. They are grown in the Karabakh horse breeding complex in Aghdam and private clubs.

Three horses will be put up for auction at the initial stage. The starting price of a horse named "Sultan" will be 30,000 manat ($17,600), "Sahil" - 5,000 manat ($2,940), "Zilakhar" - 7,000 manat ($4,117).

The horses named "Kendir", "Shaban" and "Segakh", bred at the Aghdam farm, will be put up for auction at the next stage.

Registration for the first auction has already begun.

Individuals wishing to participate can register by sending a copy of their ID card to [email protected] or WhatsApp at +99450 234 48 88.

Sale of local and foreign breeds of animals will continue in the Gobustan Demonstration Cattle Breeding Complex in the future.