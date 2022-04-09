TODAY.AZ / Society

Participants of clinical trials to get Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine as booster dose in Azerbaijan - ministry

09 April 2022 [16:08] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

People who participate in the Phase III clinical trial of Turkey's Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan will be able to get it as a booster dose, Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

He stated that the Phase III clinical trial of the Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine is currently underway in Azerbaijan.

"In accordance with the agreement, clinical trials are carried out in the Baku Health Center. The results of the vaccine testing will be provided to Turkey, and only then an official statement will be made to the public," Musayev said.

The minister added that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries in the world to launch the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

"Both Azerbaijani citizens and foreigners have access to COVID-19 vaccines in the country," Musayev added.


