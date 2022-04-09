Azerbaijani minister talks ongoing examination of human remains found in liberated lands

By Trend

Human remains taken from mass graves found in Azerbaijan’s lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] are being examined by the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Association, Health Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Musayev, experts and the necessary equipment are involved in the examination process.

"More details about this will probably be provided after the process is completed," he added.

The mass graves have already been found in Farrukh village of Khojaly district, Kalbajar, Shusha, near Edilli village of Khojavand district, and in Fuzuli.