One of injured at Baku nightclub explosion dies in hospital

By Trend

One of the victims of the April 3 explosion in a Baku nightclub, Gulbala Abdullayev, has died, said the head of the press service of Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Zamir? Adilova, Trend reports.

According to her, at present, none of the victims of the explosion at the facility in the territory of the Sabail district are being treated in medical institutions under the jurisdiction of TABIB.

A few days ago, the wounded were transferred to private medical institutions operating in the country, on the basis of a written permit from their relatives.

Gulbala Abdullayev died in a private hospital. His condition was assessed as critically serious.

Overall, three people have died and 37 got injured as a result of the explosion. In addition, 14 cars, one apartment and two non-residential facilities were damaged.