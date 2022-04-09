Education Ministry prepares action plan dedicated to Year of Shusha

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry has prepared a relevant order and action plan in connection with the Year of Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] declared in the country, Head of the Baku Education Department Mehriban Valiyeva told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Valiyeva, the announcement of 2022 as the Year of Shusha by President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan is of great importance in terms of promoting this city, which is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture.

"The Baku Education Department has also prepared a corresponding order and action plan. Schools are already hosting various events dedicated to the Year of Shusha. The department is also planning to hold various thematic competitions as well," added Valiyeva.