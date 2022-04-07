Azerbaijani student gets job at Google

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A country’s success is often measured in the education and the victories of its people . Thus, the achievement of a fellow compatriot brings joy and pride to the nation.

Rahim Rahimli, a graduate of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), has been hired by Google - the world's largest transnational search engine and advertising company.

In 2013 Rahimli entered the Process Automation Engineering Department of BHOS with 680 points and became a presidential scholar.

Rahimli graduated from the university in 2018 with honors. He was the best student in his specialty.

In 2021, Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov said that important changes are taking place in the minds of Azerbaijani youth amid achievements in the political and socio-economic spheres of the country.

"The beginning of a new stage in youth policy is associated with globalization and the liberation of Karabakh from almost 30 years of occupation. The geopolitical changes that have taken place in the region, from this moment and throughout history, will be the basis for education, spirituality, success, struggle, national pride and patriotism of youth," he said.

Google is the largest transnational company in the United States, specializing in search engines and advertising. Google owns and develops many services and products on the Internet.

Most of its revenue comes from advertising through AdWords. The purpose of the creation of Google was to organize and make information available to the world.