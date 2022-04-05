Rainless weather expected in capital

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy and rainless weather on April 6. Southwest wind will be followed by the by the northwest wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +8-10 °C at night, +15-18 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +8-10 °C at night, +16-18 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-65 percent.

The weather is expected to be rainy in the regions at night. Snow is forecasted in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature in the regions will be +7-12 °C at night, +23-18 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the daytime.