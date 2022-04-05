Uzbek UzA news agency keen to cooperate with AZERTAC

By Trend

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) have agreed to expand cooperation, Trend reports.

Strengthening the bilateral relations, as well as other issues were discussed at the meeting held between AZERTAC Board Chairman Aslan Aslanov and the delegation led by First Deputy Director General of UzA Sobir Shukurov.

“The brotherly Uzbekistan also stood by Azerbaijan during the 2020 second Karabakh war. Our countries and peoples have always supported each other and I’m sure that these ties will be further strengthened,” he said.

“Adequate expansion of cooperation between AZERTAC and UzA is important and timely,” added Aslanov.

Shukurov expressed his confidence that this visit would provide a good basis for developing bilateral relations [between the agencies].

“Both agencies have been functioning for more than a century, which is also the indicative of deep historical roots of our relations. We intend to enhance exchange of information, as well as increase mutual contacts in technical, personnel and other areas with AZERTAC,” he added.

The guests were informed about the activities of AZERTAC in international organizations. AZERTAC is currently a member of the World Council of News Agencies, which consists of 13 media structures, including Reuters, Press Association (UK), France Press (France), TASS (Russia), EFE (Spain), and is also a Vice President of OANA, represented on the Council of the Organization of National News Agencies under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed providing mutual support at the level of international media organizations, as well as signing the cooperation agreement and implementing joint projects.

The Uzbek delegation then viewed the new building of AZERTAC and were interested in the conditions created there.

UzA Editor-in-Chief Gairat Khonnazarov, Head of the Department of the Secretariat for Tourism, Culture and Mass Communications of the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan Shakhobiddin Musayev and employee of the Uzbek Embassy in Azerbaijan Bahraim Gaipov also attended the meeting.



