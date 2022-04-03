Azerigas disclosed reason of Baku nighclub blast

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Azerigas has revealed that the explosion in a nightclub occurred due to a leak in a cylinder with liquefied gas.

According to the message, cylinders with propane (3 pcs.) were found inside the club.

This object is not a user of natural gas and there are also no underground gas pipelines.

Gas supply to the district has been suspended due to safety concerns.

As reported earlier, one person was killed and 37 injured in a blast in a Baku center on April 3.

The person, killed during the blast, was identified as an employee of the nightclub - Maya Akhundova, 1979. Additionally, some 14 cars, 1 apartment and 2 non-residential objects were damaged. Necessary investigative steps are being carried out. Additional information will be provided to the public.

At about 03:00 on April 3, 2022, an explosion occurred in a nightclub located on Tarlan Aliyarbayov Street in Baku's Sabail district, after which a fire broke out.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) public legal entity said that the condition of six people injured in the April 3 blast is assessed as severe, 12 - as moderate, six - as stable.