Azerbaijan plans to reconstruct Khankendi gas supply system - Azeriqaz

By Trend

The Karabakh economic region (Khankendi city, Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojali, Khojavand, Susha and Tartar districts) is supplied with gas through the infrastructure established by Azerbaijan in the 1980s, Chief of the New Gasification and Development Department of the Azeriqaz Production Union (PU) Teymur Jafarov said, Trend reports.

According to him, most of the infrastructure of Azerbaijani territories was destroyed by Armenia during the occupation period.

"These districts are Azerbaijan's sovereign territories, its ancient, historical lands. Work on gas infrastructure in these areas can only be carried out by Azerbaijan. At present, the Azeriqaz Production Union has conducted some repairs on the gas pipeline going to Khankendi. The city is fully provided with natural gas. The gas infrastructure in all these territories is expected to be completely rebuilt by the Azerbaijani state for meeting modern requirements. It's also scheduled to reconstruct the gas supply system of Khankendi. Azerbaijani citizens will be able to use the infrastructure to be established in these territories," Jafarov said.