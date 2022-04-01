Azerbaijan confirms 47 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 47 new COVID-19 cases, 49 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,979 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,938 of them have recovered, and 9,694 people have died. Currently, 347 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,339 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,706,012 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 12,879 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 31.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 909 citizens, the second one to 1,240 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 10,115 citizens. Some 615 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,469,201 vaccine doses were administered, 5,325,295 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,825,873 people - the second dose, 3,088,723 people - the third dose and the next doses.