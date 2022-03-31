Azerbaijan confirms 56 more COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 56 new COVID-19 cases, 24 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,932 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,889 of them have recovered, and 9,692 people have died. Currently, 351 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,489 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,701,673 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 14,612 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 31.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 994 citizens, the second one to 1,483 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 11,415 citizens. Some 720 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,456,322 vaccine doses were administered, 5,324,386 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,824,633 people - the second dose, 3,078,608 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 228,695 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.