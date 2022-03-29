Azerbaijan confirms 16 more COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 16 new COVID-19 cases, 47 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,766 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,788 of them have recovered, and 9,684 people have died. Currently, 294 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,285 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,687,581 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 155 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into seven citizens, the second one to nine citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 138 citizens. One citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,406,075 vaccine doses were administered, 5,321,396 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,818,801 people - the second dose, 3,039,521 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 226,357 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.