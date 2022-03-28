Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The National Hydrometeorological Service forecasts changeable cloudy weather in Baku on March 29. Northwest wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the air temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 779 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 55-65 percent.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the country's regions tomorrow. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature in the regions will be +3-7 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, +3-8 °C in the daytime.