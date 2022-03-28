TODAY.AZ / Society

Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

28 March 2022 [17:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

The National Hydrometeorological Service forecasts changeable cloudy weather in Baku on March 29. Northwest wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the air temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 779 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 55-65 percent.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the country's regions tomorrow. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature in the regions will be +3-7 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, +3-8 °C in the daytime.

