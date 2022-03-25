Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 6,477 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 369 citizens, the second one to 691 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 5,061 citizens. Some 356 citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,388,971 vaccine doses were administered, 5,320,442 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,816,763 people - the second dose, 3,026,385 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 225,381 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.