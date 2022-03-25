Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 6,914 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 347 citizens, the second one to 787 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 5,418 citizens. Some 362 citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,382,494 vaccine doses were administered, 5,320,073 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,816,072 people - the second dose, 3,021,324 people - the third dose and the next doses.