Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris celebrates spring awakening

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Embassy in France has celebrated Novruz holiday with spectacular event.

Members of the Azerbaijani community living in France, as well as the local community took part in the festivity.

Speaking about our traditions in connection with the Novruz holiday, the guests emphasized that the holiday unites all Azerbaijanis, regardless of their age.

Diplomat of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France Gunel Zulfugarov congratulated compatriots and invited them to the Novruz table.

Participants of the event were treated to the traditional Novruz pastries and sweets.

On March 20-21, Azerbaijan celebrates Novruz, known as one of the most ancient and beloved spring festivals.

Before the holiday, people mark four pre-holiday Tuesdays, each of which is dedicated to the awakening of one of the natural elements called Su Charshanbesi (Water Tuesday), Od Charshanbasi (Fire Tuesday) Hava Charshanbasi (Wind Tuesday) and Torpaq Charshanbasi (Earth or Last Tuesday).

People do house cleaning, plant trees, paint eggs, make national pastries such as shekerbura, pakhlava, shorgoghal and a great variety of national cuisine. Children jump over bonfires and run through the streets and knock on doors to ask for treats.

The holiday was given the status of an official holiday in Azerbaijan by a presidential decree dated March 13, 1990.

In 2009, Novruz was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and since then, March 21 was declared the International Day of Novruz.