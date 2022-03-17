Foggy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on March 18. North wind will blow.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be + 2-5 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +2-4 °C , + 7-9 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 770 mm, which is above the norm, to 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 75-85 percent.

Snow and foggy weather are expected in the regions. West wind will blow.

The air temperature in the regions will be 0-5 °C at night, +8-13°C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be - 5-10 °C at night, - 0-5 °C in the daytime.

In the highlands, the temperature will reach +16 °C.