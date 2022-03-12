Azerbaijan’s Aghdam farmers express gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for rapid work on irrigation - Trend TV report

By Trend

The sown areas in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district will be irrigated from the sources in the territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Trend reports.

The corresponding structures are taking measures in this regard. The process of irrigating the sown areas in an unoccupied part of Aghdam took much time before the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war.

The territory on which the Khachynchay and Aghdamkend reservoirs are located was controlled by Armenia.

Trend's interlocutor, who has been engaged in farming for many years, said that during that period the fields were irrigated through artesian wells.

The film crew of Trend Karabakh Bureau reviewed the work which is carried out on the sown areas in Aghdam and talked to farmers.

After the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the occupation by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, the use of water sources in these districts facilitated the work of farmers. The farmers thanked the president for the rapid work on irrigation.

Now farmers will be able to irrigate crop areas in a timely manner. The farmers told the Trend film crew that the water from the springs in the liberated territories is rich in minerals. As a result, high productivity will be achieved during the sowing process.

Presently, agricultural crops on 35,400 hectares are irrigated through the Aghdam Automatic Irrigation Department. Moreover, 75,000 people are provided with water.

There are 986 sub-artesian wells, four pumping stations, 192 hydraulic structures, 365 kilometers of irrigation canals on the balance of the department.

Farmers said that these sub-artesian wells were very productive several years ago, but big problems occurred after the occupation of the country's lands.

These water sources are being cleared of mines. These sources are planned to be used in irrigation during the sowing process this year.

Moreover, modern equipment will be installed at artesian wells and the activity in this sphere has already begun.

Presently, Aghdam is already preparing for cotton sowing.