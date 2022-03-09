Northwest wind to intensify in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on March 10. Northwest wind will intensify in places.

The air temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent.

The weather will be foggy in the country's regions. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will intensify in places.

The air temperature will be +2-6 °C at night , +10-15°C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -3-8 °C at night, + 3-8 °C in the daytime.