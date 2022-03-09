Lieutenant Colonel of Azerbaijani Air Force given status of martyr

By Trend

Azerbaijan's pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Fahraddin Askerov, who died 14 years ago as a result of a military aircraft crash and went missing, was given the status of a martyr, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the agency, the family of the lieutenant colonel received the relevant documents only after 14 years.

On January 29, 2008, the pilot of MiG-29 of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Fahraddin Askerov, crashed during training flights.

A few days after the collapse, the body of the second pilot, Captain Afgan Aslanov, has been discovered. However, Askerov's remains have not yet been found.