Azerbaijan confirms 374 more COVID-19 cases, 1,029 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 374 new COVID-19 cases, 1,029 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 789,332 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 775,275 of them have recovered, and 9,518 people have died. Currently, 4,539 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,284 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,599,806 tests have been conducted so far.