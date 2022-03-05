Azerbaijan confirms 588 more COVID-19 cases, 1,185 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 588 new COVID-19 cases, 1,185 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 788,525 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 772,715 of them have recovered, and 9,488 people have died. Currently, 6,322 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,829 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,585,992 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 28,427 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 4.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,627 citizens, the second one to 1,717 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 23,552 citizens.

Some 1,531 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,111,019 vaccine doses were administered, 5,305,977 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,792,145 people - the second dose, 2,801,802 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 211,095 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.