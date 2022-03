By Trend

Deputy Military Prosecutor of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Major General of Justice Rasim Kazimov has been relieved of his post, Trend reports.

The corresponding order has been signed by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.

According to the order, Rasim Kazimov has resigned from his duties due to reaching the age limit for service in the prosecutor's office.

The information was confirmed to Trend by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.