Mild northwest wind to blow in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy in Baku on February 26. Mild northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5-8 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas.

The weather will be fog at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature in the regions will be +1-6 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -3-8 °C at night, -3 °C and +2 °C in the daytime.