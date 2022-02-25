Azerbaijan extends COVID-19 quarantine regime

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The special quarantine regime imposed in Azerbaijan to fight the spread of COVID-19 has been extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) on May 1, 2022.

The relevant decision was adopted by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

It should be noted that previously, the special quarantine regime in the country was extended until March 1, 2022.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

Azerbaijan also has made a significant contribution to the strengthening of solidarity and cooperation against coronavirus at a global level.

The country voluntarily made financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million. In addition, Azerbaijan provided direct financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries over COVID-19 and donated more than 150,000 doses of the vaccine to four countries free of charge.

Azerbaijan has registered 781,538 COVID-19 cases so far. Some 12,896,808 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the citizens to this date. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 5,293,008 citizens, the second one to 4,780,286, and the third dose to 2,623,773 citizens.