Cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 23. It will be foggy in some places.

The air temperature on the on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5°C at night, 9-13°C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +3-5°C at night, 11-13°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg, which is above the norm. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent.

Rainless weather is expected in the country`s regions. However, the National Hydrometeorological Service forecasts precipitation in the mountainous areas. Fog is expected at night and in the morning. Moderate west wind will blow.

The air temperature in the regions will be +2-6°C at night, +13-18°C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5°C at night, + 7-12°C in the daytime and -8 °C in the highlands.