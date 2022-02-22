Azerbaijan discloses historical places of Karabakh included in 'Victory Route'

By Trend

There is an opportunity to use the tourism potential of the Karabakh region after the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from Armenia’s occupation, the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency said in response to Trend.

‘Yolumuz Agdama’ [Trip to Aghdam] and ‘Fuzuli-Khojavand’ routes have been prepared within the Victory Routes concept through the territories destroyed by Armenia during the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands.

Moreover, ‘Yolumuz Agdama’ route covers the Armenian trenches and defensive fortifications, vineyards, tombs and the Palace of the Karabakh Khans, the Aghdam Juma mosque, Aghdam city center, the Aghdam Bread Museum, the Aghdam Drama Theater, national hero Allahverdi Baghirov’s grave, Giyasly Mosque, the Shahbulag castle, the Albanian Beshikdag church, the Khachinchay reservoir, Qutlu-Musa-Mausoleum.

The Fuzuli-Khojavand route covers the destroyed vineyards and destroyed villages of Fuzuli district, military fortifications and positions, the Kendalanchay reservoir, the Fuzuli regional center, Tugh village, the Azykh and Taglar caves, Hadrut, rocks and a view from there to the war zone, Garghabazar caravanserai [roadside inn where travelers could rest].