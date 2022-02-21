Some 6,500 citizens joined post-war self-employment program

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

More than 6,500 martyrs' families members and war veterans have been involved in the self-employment program in the post-war period since November 2020.

At the initial stage, they were provided with training to acquire knowledge and skills on how to organize and manage a small business. After the training, they were provided with assets in the form of goods, materials, and equipment needed to establish small family farms and businesses in their chosen economic activity.

After the end of the 44-day war, on President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the Labour and Social Security Ministry carries out large-scale measures of social support to members of martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression. One of the directions of these measures is to create conditions for their access to small businesses through a self-employment program.

A total of 10,000 citizens in these categories benefited from the ministry's active employment programs in the post-war period.

Moreover, the ministry has employed over 1,700 war-affected citizens as part of the Employment Marathon.

At the same time, 618 employers have signed up for the Employment Marathon, and there are 4,203 available positions.

It should be noted that the Employment Marathon aims to help people affected by the Second Karabakh War find work.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war.

Social support measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Security Ministry covered more than 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.

Additionally, in the post-war period, the program of providing martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans with housing was expanded. Under the presidential decree of January 25, 2021, 11,000 apartments and private houses will be provided to this category of citizens in stages over five years.